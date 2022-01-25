Former Georgia court clerk in plea talks over fraud charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A longtime court supervisor charged with fraud and other crimes in the alleged theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars is in talks about a possible guilty plea, court records show.
The Ledger-Enquirer reported that documents show Willie Demps, who worked in the Muscogee Superior Court Clerk's Office, and federal prosecutors are negotiating a possible guilty plea to tax evasion.
A pretrial conference in the case is set for next week.
Demps was arrested in August after he and six other people were indicted on 71 counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and transporting stolen goods and money. The amount of money missing might have exceeded $1 million, the newspaper reported.
Demps managed funds and was authorized to write checks on court accounts at area banks. He recruited others to help him cash checks, sometimes meeting them outside the bank branches, or outside the government building where he worked, authorities said.
An FBI agent testified last year that out of $5.9 million in cash collected by the clerk’s office from 2010 to 2019, only $210 was deposited to office accounts. Four co-defendants from Columbus and Smiths Station, Alabama, already have pleaded guilty.