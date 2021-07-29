Former deputy in Georgia arrested, faces multiple charges

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said Chris Harnage, 46, of Leesburg, faces three counts each of sodomy, violation of oath of office and solicitation of sodomy. He was arrested by sheriff's deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Monday, news outlets reported.

The sheriff's office asked the GBI on July 9 to investigate allegations that Harnage was interfering with a molestation investigation by refusing to provide information vital to the probe, authorities said. That investigation led to the discovery of evidence of Harnage allegedly soliciting and performing sex acts on- and off-duty in uniform dating back to 2013.