Former Democratic SoS candidates endorse one-time rival

The campaign of former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler on Wednesday announced the endorsements of John Eaves, former Fulton County Board of Commissioners chairman; Floyd Griffin, former Milledgeville mayor and state senator; and Michael Owens, former Cobb County Democratic Party chairman.

Dawkins-Haigler and state Rep. Bee Nguyen advanced to a June 21 runoff after last week's primary election, in which Nguyen won about 44% of the vote and Dawkins-Haigler took nearly 19%. The winner will face Republican incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and libertarian Ted Metz in the November general election.