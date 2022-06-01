BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
ajc logo
X

Former Democratic SoS candidates endorse one-time rival

Former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, a Democratic candidate for Georgia secretary of state, poses for a photo at the state Capitol on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Atlanta. Dawkins-Haigler is facing off against state Rep. Bee Nguyen in a June 21 runoff election after no candidate won a majority in the May 24 primary election. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback)

Combined ShapeCaption
Former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, a Democratic candidate for Georgia secretary of state, poses for a photo at the state Capitol on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Atlanta. Dawkins-Haigler is facing off against state Rep. Bee Nguyen in a June 21 runoff election after no candidate won a majority in the May 24 primary election. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback)

Georgia News
12 minutes ago
All three of the Democratic candidates for secretary of state who didn’t make it into a runoff to be the party’s nominee have fallen in line behind a single candidate

ATLANTA (AP) — All three of the Democratic candidates for secretary of state who didn't make it into a runoff to be the party's nominee have fallen in line behind a single former rival.

The campaign of former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler on Wednesday announced the endorsements of John Eaves, former Fulton County Board of Commissioners chairman; Floyd Griffin, former Milledgeville mayor and state senator; and Michael Owens, former Cobb County Democratic Party chairman.

Dawkins-Haigler and state Rep. Bee Nguyen advanced to a June 21 runoff after last week's primary election, in which Nguyen won about 44% of the vote and Dawkins-Haigler took nearly 19%. The winner will face Republican incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and libertarian Ted Metz in the November general election.

“I stand here poised as the most qualified in this race now in the runoff with proven leadership, ready to execute the duties on Day 1 because this position is one that requires expertise in many areas, and I am that person,” Dawkins-Haigler said during a news conference Wednesday at the state Capitol.

Her campaign also announced the endorsements of state Rep. Billy Mitchell, who's state House Democratic Caucus chair and president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, as well as Rep. Sandra Scott, Rep. Doreen Carter and former state Rep. Georganna Sinkfield. Carter was the 2014 Democratic nominee for secretary of state and Sinkfield was the party's 2010 nominee.

Dawkins-Haigler served in the state House from June 2008 to January 2017.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams last week announced her endorsement of Nguyen, who occupies the state House seat previously held by Abrams.

Combined ShapeCaption
Former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, center, a Democratic candidate for Georgia secretary of state, poses for a photo with former Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman John Eaves, left, and former Milledgeville mayor and state Sen. Floyd Griffin on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Atlanta. The two men were also Democratic candidates for secretary of state and have endorsed Dawkins-Haigler in a June 21 runoff election. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback)

Credit: Kate Brumback

Former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, center, a Democratic candidate for Georgia secretary of state, poses for a photo with former Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman John Eaves, left, and former Milledgeville mayor and state Sen. Floyd Griffin on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Atlanta. The two men were also Democratic candidates for secretary of state and have endorsed Dawkins-Haigler in a June 21 runoff election. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback)

Credit: Kate Brumback

Combined ShapeCaption
Former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, center, a Democratic candidate for Georgia secretary of state, poses for a photo with former Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman John Eaves, left, and former Milledgeville mayor and state Sen. Floyd Griffin on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Atlanta. The two men were also Democratic candidates for secretary of state and have endorsed Dawkins-Haigler in a June 21 runoff election. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback)

Credit: Kate Brumback

Credit: Kate Brumback

Editors' Picks
Mo’Nique’s latest feud is with D.L. Hughley5h ago
81-year-old North Georgia deputy arrested, accused of raping woman while on duty
1h ago
Chick-fil-A halts relocation effort near North DeKalb Mall redevelopment site
5h ago
Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter
7h ago
Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter
7h ago
OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different.
23h ago
The Latest
Steelers' Tuitt retires: 'Called to move beyond the sport'
25m ago
81-year-old Georgia sheriff's deputy accused of raping woman
1h ago
GA Lottery
2h ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top