Former coroner pleads guilty to stealing funeral money

Jerry Bridges, formerly coroner in Jones County, pleaded guilty in court Thursday to 43 fraud-related counts. WMAZ-TV reports Bridges admitted to Jones County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell that he took the money and used it for other purposes.

The charges included 10 misdemeanors and 33 felonies for theft by conversion. Each count represents a person or family that Bridges took $750 to $18,000 from during his time as a funeral home and cemetery owner, for a total of more than $200,000.