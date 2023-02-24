Former Atlanta official to go to prison for accepting bribes

Jo Ann Macrina, 66, served as commissioner of the city Department of Watershed Management from 2011 through May 2016. During that time, she accepted bribes from an architectural, design, and construction management and services firm in exchange for city business, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta.

She was charged as part of an investigation into corruption at City Hall that resulted in charges against numerous people, including some high-ranking members of Reed's administration. The former mayor himself was never charged.