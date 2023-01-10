Former Atlanta councilman pleads guilty to bank fraud

U.S. District Court records show Antonio Brown entered his plea before a judge Monday as part of a deal with prosecutors. He had been scheduled to stand trial next week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Brown served two years on Atlanta’s city council before running an unsuccessful campaign for mayor in 2021. He campaigned under a cloud of federal charges filed in 2020. Prosecutors accused Brown of opening credit cards, taking out auto loans and spending thousands of dollars before falsely claiming his identity had been stolen.