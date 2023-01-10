ajc logo
X

Former Atlanta councilman pleads guilty to bank fraud

Georgia News
14 minutes ago
A former Atlanta city councilman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of bank fraud

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Atlanta city councilman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of bank fraud.

U.S. District Court records show Antonio Brown entered his plea before a judge Monday as part of a deal with prosecutors. He had been scheduled to stand trial next week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Brown served two years on Atlanta’s city council before running an unsuccessful campaign for mayor in 2021. He campaigned under a cloud of federal charges filed in 2020. Prosecutors accused Brown of opening credit cards, taking out auto loans and spending thousands of dollars before falsely claiming his identity had been stolen.

As part of Brown's plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop six charges.

The single fraud count that Brown pleaded guilty to involved him lying about his income on a 2017 application for a $75,000 bank loan. Prosecutors agreed to recommend to the judge that he serve 18 months on probation, including eight months under house arrest.

A judge scheduled Brown to be sentenced April 13.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Former Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown pleads guilty to fraud charge6h ago

Gas up: Georgia resumes collecting fuel tax Wednesday
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
5h ago

Fair Fight ordered to repay $231K after losing Georgia election case
1h ago

Fair Fight ordered to repay $231K after losing Georgia election case
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

For Georgia Tech fans, slight consolation in Georgia’s championship
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Surprising Clemson, Pitt starting fast in topsy-turvy ACC
1h ago
Georgia's Bennett an underdog again in NFL's QB draft class
1h ago
AP Top 25 Reality Check: Record churn in rankings ... again
3h ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
16h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
3h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top