Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager

“Kyle has brought a great perspective and voice to our group after seamlessly making the transition from playing to coaching to the front office,” Fields said in a statement released by the team.

“Moving forward, I’m excited to have him even more involved with the day-to-day management and direction of our basketball operations group."

Fields and Korver are working with principal owner Tony Ressler's son, Nick Ressler, the director of basketball and business operations, in the new management team.

Korver played in 17 seasons with Philadelphia, Utah, Chicago, Atlanta, Cleveland and Milwaukee. He ranks fifth in NBA history with 2,450 3-pointers.

