Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager

1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks have continued to remodel their front office by promoting Kyle Korver to assistant general manager

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office.

The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.

Fields was promoted to general manager last year. His new role was announced before the Hawks' game Monday against the Miami Heat.

Korver joined the Hawks in July 2022 as director of player affairs and development. He spent the 2021-22 season as a player development assistant with the Brooklyn Nets.

Korver played almost five seasons with Atlanta (2012-17) and was an All-Star in 2015.

“Kyle has brought a great perspective and voice to our group after seamlessly making the transition from playing to coaching to the front office,” Fields said in a statement released by the team.

“Moving forward, I’m excited to have him even more involved with the day-to-day management and direction of our basketball operations group."

Fields and Korver are working with principal owner Tony Ressler's son, Nick Ressler, the director of basketball and business operations, in the new management team.

Korver played in 17 seasons with Philadelphia, Utah, Chicago, Atlanta, Cleveland and Milwaukee. He ranks fifth in NBA history with 2,450 3-pointers.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

