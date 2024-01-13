Former Alabama assistant Travaris Robinson named Georgia's co-defensive coordinator

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson has been named Georgia's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Robinson's hiring came three days after Alabama coach Nick Saban announced his retirement. Alabama hired Kalen DeBoer from Washington on Friday.

In the hiring announced by Georgia on Saturday, Robinson will assume the role formerly held by Will Muschamp, who will move into a defensive analyst position in order to spend more time with his family. Muschamp's son, Whit, will be a freshman on Vanderbilt's team.