Foreman: No problems loading cars onto ship that overturned

“I didn’t notice any listing,” Farley said. “Nothing out of the ordinary. I’ve seen ships list a lot and we’ll stop working if that happens.”

Tuesday marked the second day of testimony in hearings that are scheduled to continue into next week. The Coast Guard has not said during the proceedings why it suspects the ship overturned.

On Monday, investigators played audio from the vessel's black box in which sailors could be heard shouting above blaring alarms and other loud noises as the Golden Ray leaned to its starboard side and ultimately capsized over the course of several minutes.

It could take another year before investigators publish a report of their findings, with recommendations aimed at improving safety.

Separate from the investigation, a multiagency command has spent the past year making plans to carve the ship into eight giant chunks to be hauled away by barges. Officials hope to begin the first cut sometime in October.