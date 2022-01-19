Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Ford recalls 200K cars because brake lights can stay on

A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off. The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
caption arrowCaption
A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off. The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Credit: Gerry Broome

Credit: Gerry Broome

Georgia News
Updated 38 minutes ago
Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling about 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the brake lights from turning off.

The recall covers certain 2014 and 2015 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars as well as some 2015 Mustangs. All were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii.

High temperatures and humidity can cause a rubber brake pedal part to disintegrate, keeping the lights on, confusing other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash. Drivers with automatic transmissions also can shift out of “park” gear without having their foot on the brake.

Dealers will replace brake and clutch pedal bumpers. Owners will be notified by mail starting March 3.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Young leads Atlanta into matchup against Minnesota
6h ago
GA Lottery
9h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
9h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top