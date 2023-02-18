Ford, Fields power Arkansas State over Georgia State 75-70

Ford was 7-of-10 shooting, including 5 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the foul line for the Red Wolves (11-18, 3-13 Sun Belt Conference). Fields shot 7 of 13 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line. Omar El-Sheikh recorded 12 points.

Collin Moore and Brenden Tucker scored 18 apiece for the Panthers (10-18, 3-13). Moore added seven rebounds. Brenden Tucker had 18 points and Dwon Odom contributed 12 points and five assists.