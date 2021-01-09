For sale: sprawling, century-old Macon mansion for $1.65M

Real estate agent Joanna Jones calls it “a family home.” And there's plenty of room for a big family. The three-story house covers 12,000 square feet (1,115 square meters). The open foyer is framed by a dual connecting staircase with a fireplace at the top. There's a two-bedroom “mother-in-law apartment” that's larger than many homes. A deck atop the house overlooks downtown Macon.

"The best part about it, right in the hall by the kitchen, there's a bookcase," Jones told WMAZ-TV. "And you pull the bookcase back and there's a door that goes down to their speakeasy bar."