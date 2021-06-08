Food producer buys assets of shuttered Vermont-based bakery

On Monday, Flowers Foods, of Thomasville, Georgia, the producer of Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse and Tastykake, announced it had acquired Koffee Kup's assets.

The Burlington-based Koffee Kup, which includes the Vermont Bread Company in Brattleboro, and Superior Bakery in North Grosvenor Dale, Conn., closed abruptly in April due to financial problems. The company sold products in New England, around New York City, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania and Maryland.