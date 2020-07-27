Foltynewicz expected to start for Atlanta at Tampa Bay

Atlanta Braves (2-1, first in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (2-1, third in the NL East)
St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)
LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Atlanta Braves on Monday.
The Rays went 48-33 on their home field in 2019. Tampa Bay averaged 8.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 217 total home runs last season.
The Braves went 47-34 on the road in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team last year and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.
INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow).
Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.