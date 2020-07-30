Foltynewicz clears waivers, sent to Braves alternate site

“With everybody needing pitching, I didn’t know if somebody would come in and take a chance with him. Remembering how he has thrown in the past, I figured somebody would take a crack at him.”

Snitker said the Braves can use “as many guys as we can have in the system.”

Foltynewicz was an All-Star in 2018, but since then has endured some ups and downs. He spent almost two months in the minors last year before returning to post a 6-1 record and 2.65 ERA over his last 10 appearances with Atlanta.

He allowed only three hits over seven innings in a 3-0 Game 2 win over St. Louis in the NL Division Series. The right-hander then had a meltdown in Game 5, when he recorded only one out and allowed six earned runs in the decisive 13-1 loss.

