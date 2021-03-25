Following spa shootings ex-US attorneys condemn acts of hate

Police have said they were still working to determine a motive for the shootings. But the fact that seven of the slain were women and six of them of Asian descent, has prompted calls for hate crime charges.

After outlining past mistreatment of people of Asian descent in the U.S., the former prosecutors' letter adds that “tragically, inexcusably, our nation still confronts an epidemic of violence against women, and against women in these very communities.”

A mistrust of law enforcement among those communities has led to an underreporting of hate crimes, the letter says. The former U.S. attorneys call on the U.S. Department of Justice to work with state and local law enforcement to do more to address acts of hatred and bigotry, including maintaining better data.