Flowers lifts South Alabama past Georgia Southern 62-48

Georgia News | 36 minutes ago
Michael Flowers scored 10 points with 10 rebounds and South Alabama beat Georgia Southern 62-48

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Michael Flowers scored 10 points with 10 rebounds and South Alabama beat Georgia Southern 62-48 on Saturday.

Tyreke Locure had 19 points and eight rebounds for South Alabama (9-8, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference). John Pettway added 15 points and Kayo Goncalves snagged 11 rebounds.

Elijah McCadden had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (10-7, 4-4) and Zack Bryant scored 13 with six boards.

