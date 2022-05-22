Florida suspends abortion clinic after hospitalizations

In another case from March, a patient was taken to the emergency room of a Pensacola hospital with bleeding and low blood pressure. She needed emergency surgery and a surgeon performed a hysterectomy. Last year, a third patient required a uterine perforation repair, according to the emergency order.

“Women receiving abortions must receive the level of care and services mandated by law," the emergency order said.

The clinic is entitled to a hearing about the decision.

A women who says she works for the clinic's scheduling service answered its phone on Sunday but said nobody was there who could talk about the emergency order.

Because of its historically less restrictive laws, Florida has long been considered a “safe haven” for women from neighboring states wanting to get abortions. On its website, the clinic says it serves women from Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia.

Even though Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last month legislation that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, Florida's abortion law is still likely to be less restrictive than those of neighboring states should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.