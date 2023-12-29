Florida State's Mike Norvell wins Dodd Trophy as coach of the year following 13-win season

“The values of athletic success, academic excellence and character represented by this award align with what we emphasize in our program,” Norvell said in a statement. “Those characteristics have been on display through some truly challenging circumstances this season, but I am so proud of how our team responded each and every time.”

Norvell led the Seminoles to their first Atlantic Coast Conference championship since 2014.

Norvell is the second Florida State coach to win the Dodd Trophy, following Bobby Bowden in 1980.

Norvell had 35 players named academic All-ACC for the 2022-23 academic year. This team had scored a 983 Academic Progress Rate (APR), tied for the 23rd highest mark among FBS schools.

The Dodd Trophy, named in honor of former Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd, is presented annually by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The winner is selected by a panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member.

Tulane coach Willie Fritz won the 2022 award. Cincinnati's Luke Fickell won in 2021.

