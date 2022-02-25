Florida State women defeat No. 22 Georgia Tech in overtime

Trailing by seven at halftime, the Seminoles had a 15-0 run, with seven points from Strautmane, on its way to an eight-point lead before the Yellow Jackets ended the third quarter with a 9-2 burst to trail 40-39. There were five ties and three lead changes over the final five minutes of the fourth period.

FSU was 17 of 23 at the line to 7 of 9 for the Jackets.

On senior night, FSU's Tiana England played for the first time since March 21, 2021. The senior guard has the blood flow disorder POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome). With her mother watching from the stands, England started and played briefly before being subbed out.

Georgia Tech wraps up its regular season at Wake Forest while FSU finishes at Pitt, both on Sunday.

