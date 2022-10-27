ajc logo
Florida State, Georgia Tech seek to build midseason momentum

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Florida State looks to snap a three-game slide and push closer toward bowl-eligibility for the first time since the 2017 season, while Georgia Tech is seeking its first three-win month in four years

Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-2 ACC) at Florida State (4-3, 2-3), Saturday, noon ET (ACC Network)

Line: Florida State by 24 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Florida State leads 14-13-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Florida State looks to snap a three-game slide — all to top-25 teams — and push closer toward bowl eligibility for the first time since the 2017 season, while Georgia Tech is seeking its first three-win month in four years. Both programs could use momentum in what has been up-and-down seasons.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia Tech's run defense vs. Florida State's rush offense. The Seminoles’ rush offense averages 204.43 yards per game and is coming off a 206-yard day against Clemson, which has a top-10 rush defense. Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili have paced an FSU ground game that could be without top rusher Treshaun Ward. Georgia Tech has improved of late in this area but is still allowing 177.43 rushing yards per game, 101st in the FBS.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Tech: LB Ayinde Eley. The redshirt senior has done it all for the Yellow Jackets this year with 71 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Florida State: WR Johnny Wilson. The Arizona State transfer has had trouble with drops but the 6-foot-7 Wilson is a tough one-on-one matchup and leads the Seminoles with 27 receptions for 492 yards and three touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Yellow Jackets are 2-1 under interim coach Brent Key. Geoff Collins was dismissed after a loss to UCF that dropped Georgia Tech to 1-3 … Georgia Tech has won the last four regular-season games in the series, including the most recent ones at Atlanta in 2015 and at Tallahassee in 2020. … Florida State is one of just nine FBS teams that averages 260 or more passing yards and 200 or more rushing yards per game. … Chris Weinke won a national championship (1999) and Heisman Trophy (2000) at Florida State but will be on the opposite sideline on Saturday as Georgia Tech’s quarterbacks coach. … QB Jeff Sims’ injury leaves the Yellow Jackets’ starter up in the air, although he did participate in practice this week.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

