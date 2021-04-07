Florida sheriff's sergeant accused of disclosing case info

Ivey said Hardin was being asked to run a person's name through a database to see if they were wanted by law enforcement.

“Sgt. Hardin was using her access to law enforcement databases, which are confidential, and releasing that information to that subject,” Ivey said. "You can pass information on, but it has to be justified in how you use that information. Officers are always trained on it. They know.”

Ivey didn't identify the agency in Georgia.

It's unclear whether Hardin has an attorney.

Hardin is the second member of the sheriff's office to be arrested in less than a week. On Thursday, Ivey said Officer Alexander G. Grant, a five-year veteran, was charged with battery after striking a handcuffed man who spit on an officer.