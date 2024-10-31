Florida rules out WR Wilson and CB Marshall for rivalry game against No. 2 Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will be without receiver Eugene Wilson III and cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. against No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.

The Gators (4-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) ruled both starters out Wednesday night.

Wilson ranked third on the team with 19 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown. Marshall has been one of Florida's top defensive backs, notching 20 tackles and a team-leading four pass breakups while starting all seven games.