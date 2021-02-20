Florida rides early eruption to down Georgia 70-63

The win ended Florida's two-game losing streak and marked the first win for the Gators (11-6, 7-5 Southeastern Conference) since Jan. 30. Contests against LSU and Texas A&M were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Florida used an early — and decisive — 13-0 run to build a 20-8 lead and never trailed again. Appleby and Mann scored 12 of Florida's first 20 points. Later, Noah Locke buried a 3-pointer with 5:37 before halftime and Florida bloated its lead to 30-12.