Florida plastic recycling firm to build $440M Georgia plant

Georgia News
38 minutes ago
A Florida-based plastic recycling company has announced plans to build a $440 million plant in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Florida-based plastic recycling company has announced plans to build a $440 million plant in Augusta.

The project is among the largest investments ever in the city, Augusta Economic Development Authority President Cal Wray told the Augusta Chronicle.

The plant is expected to create more than 80 manufacturing jobs. Construction is expected to start early next year, according to the Chronicle.

The company behind the plant, PureCycle Technologies, Inc., said it chose Augusta after reviewing dozens of other sites, including in other states.

The plant will recycle polypropylene, a widely used plastic. It will start with three production lines, each capable of creating about 130 million pounds of high-grade recycled plastic annually, according to the Chronicle.

It will lie on 200 acres of land less than a mile from a massive Starbucks Corp. coffee-roasting facility.

