Florida man gets 30 years for drug, dogfighting conviction

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida said the group led by Jermaine Hadley of Quincy, Florida, distributed more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of methamphetamine and over 30 pounds (13 kilograms) of cocaine, as well as promoting a dogfighting ring across northern Florida that involved more than 100 animals.

“The abuse of animals for profit is both inhumane and illegal and will be vigorously prosecuted by this office,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody in a statement.