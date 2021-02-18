Florida looks to sweep Georgia

SUCCESS AT 72: Florida is a perfect 10-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-6 when scoring 71 points or fewer.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Gators. Florida has an assist on 34 of 74 field goals (45.9 percent) across its past three outings while Georgia has assists on 39 of 82 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked second among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.3 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game.

