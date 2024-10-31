Florida looking to end a 3-game skid against rival and No. 2 Georgia in the 'Cocktail Party'

It’s been even worse for Florida lately.

The Gators (4-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) have lost six of the last seven meetings, including three in a row by an average margin of 24 points. They hope to reverse the trend against No. 2 Georgia (6-1, 4-1), which has won three consecutive games by double digits after losing at Alabama to close out September.

And with key matchups looming against No. 19 Ole Miss and then No. 7 Tennessee, the Bulldogs probably can’t afford a slip-up against Florida. Few guys on their sideline even know that feeling.

“It is personal,” Georgia receiver Arian Smith said. “That borderline rivalry, you already know that it is going to be a physical game. It feels like a good win when we come out of it and our fans are right there cheering for us. We see the other side clearing out. It is just one of those games where we want to come out as a dominant win.”

"Nothing but love for those guys"

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne will face his former teammates for the first time. Etienne left Florida after last season and landed with the Bulldogs, where he saw an opportunity to become a starter. He spent two years in Gainesville playing behind Montrell Johnson.

“I’ve got nothing but love for those guys,” Etienne said.

The Gators also expressed respect for Etienne, who leads the team with 422 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

“At the end of the day, the guy is my brother,” Pyburn said. “Blood, sweat, and tears here together for two years. Came in with him. He’s a great friend to me. He always has been. I have respect for him.

“There’s no friends on the field, but before and after the game, always buddies, always friends. Just looking forward to competing against him because he’s a great player.”

Injury report

Georgia right guard Tate Ratledge is listed as probable after missing the last four games following ankle surgery. Defensive tackle Jordan Hall also is probable to make his season debut. He’s been sidelined with a tibia stress fracture.

Georgia ruled out running back Branson Robinson (knee) and linebacker Smael Mondon (lower leg).

Florida will be without receiver Eugene Wilson III and cornerback Jason Marshall (shoulder).

Gators looking for a faster start

The last three meetings have essentially been over by halftime, with Georgia leading 24-0 in 2021, 28-3 in 2022 and 26-7 last year. The Gators are well aware of those numbers, don’t want to get behind early again and hope freshman quarterback DJ Lagway can help make a difference.

“It’s everything,” Pyburn said. “We have to come out there with the right mindset and set the tone early.”

Georgia's first-half suspensions

Georgia safety Dan Jackson and defensive back Joenel Aguero are suspended for the first half following ejections for targeting against Texas. Jackson is the team’s second-leading tackler with 37, and Aguero ranks eighth with 19.

“I’m not really worried about it,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It is what it is right now."

Two more Florida defectors

In addition to Etienne, the Gators will get an up-close look at two more guys who were in Gainesville. Georgia hired Mark Robinson away from Florida coach Billy Napier's staff in late July and made him an associate athletics director as well as chief of staff of the football team. Former Florida quarterback Jaden Rashada, who is suing Napier and others over a failed name, image and likeness deal, will face his former team for the first time.

