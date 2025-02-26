Florida International takes on Kennesaw State, looks to halt 4-game slide

Kennesaw State Owls (16-12, 8-7 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-19, 2-12 CUSA)
Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Florida International aims to break its four-game slide when the Panthers take on Kennesaw State.
The Panthers have gone 6-7 at home. Florida International is 3-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Owls are 8-7 in CUSA play. Kennesaw State leads the CUSA with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Rongie Gordon averaging 2.5.
Florida International makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Kennesaw State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Florida International gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Aybar is shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. Jayden Brewer is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.
Adrian Wooley is shooting 51.3% and averaging 18.4 points for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.
Owls: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Screenshot
White House restores HBCU scholarships after pressure from Ossoff, lawmakers
The 1890 Scholars Program, which has been suspended, was designed to increase the number of students from rural and underserved communities.
New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search
Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival
My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.