Florida International beats Kennesaw State 76-61

MIAMI (AP) — Dashon Gittens and Asim Jones each scored 15 points as Florida International beat Kennesaw State 76-61 on Thursday night.

Gittens shot 3 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (9-19, 3-12 Conference USA). Jones shot 3 of 5 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Jayden Brewer shot 3 of 7 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Adrian Wooley led the Owls (16-13, 8-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Kennesaw State also got 14 points from Simeon Cottle. Ricardo Wright finished with 10 points.