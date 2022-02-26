Florida hits 14 3-pointers, beats Georgia 84-72

Fleming, a grad transfer who played four years at Charleston Southern, was born and raised in Athens. He made the most of his homecoming, shooting 11 of 18 with four 3-pointers. Appleby had five 3s and seven assists. Myreon Jones added 13 points and Colin Castleton 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for a Florida (18-11, 8-8 Southeastern Conference) team on the NCAA Tournament bubble that couldn't afford a loss to the last-place Bulldogs.

Kario Oquendo had four first-half 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead Georgia (6-23, 1-15), which has lost nine straight. Braelen Bridges added 16 points. Aaron Cook, with 10 points, had four assists to move up two spots to No. 3 on the program career list with 156. The Bulldogs shot 47%.