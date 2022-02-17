Florida Gulf Coast tops Kennesaw State 82-76

Dakota Rivers added 12 points, Caleb Catto scored 11 and Kevin Samuel had 10 for the Eagles. Dunn-Martin also had 13 assists, while Catto posted six rebounds.

Isaiah Reddish had 19 points for the Owls (11-15, 6-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Spencer Rodgers added 17 points and nine rebounds. Demond Robinson had 15 points.