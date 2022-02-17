Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Florida Gulf Coast tops Kennesaw State 82-76

Georgia News
48 minutes ago
Austin Richie and Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 19 points apiece as Florida Gulf Coast beat Kennesaw State 82-76

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Austin Richie and Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 19 points apiece as Florida Gulf Coast defeated Kennesaw State 82-76 on Wednesday night.

Dakota Rivers added 12 points, Caleb Catto scored 11 and Kevin Samuel had 10 for the Eagles. Dunn-Martin also had 13 assists, while Catto posted six rebounds.

Isaiah Reddish had 19 points for the Owls (11-15, 6-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Spencer Rodgers added 17 points and nine rebounds. Demond Robinson had 15 points.

The Eagles leveled the season series against the Owls. Kennesaw State defeated Florida Gulf Coast 77-53 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Eason sparks LSU to 84-65 romp over Georgia
25m ago
Trae Young scores 22 points, Hawks rout Magic 130-109
27m ago
Haase scores 17 to lead Mercer past East Tennessee St. 65-56
27m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top