Florida Gulf Coast defeats Mercer 67-62

Georgia News
49 minutes ago
Zach Anderson had 14 points in FGCU’s 67-62 victory over Mercer

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Anderson had 14 points in FGCU's 67-62 victory over Mercer on Saturday night.

Anderson added 13 rebounds for the Eagles (8-3). Isaiah Thompson added 14 points. He made 9 of 10 from the line. Dahmir Bishop finished with 13 points.

Luis Hurtado led the way for the Bears (5-6) with 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Mercer also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Jalyn McCreary. David Craig finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

