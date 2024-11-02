Georgia News
Florida freshman QB DJ Lagway leaves 'Cocktail Party' with an apparent hamstring injury

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway has left the Gators' game against No. 2 Georgia with an apparent hamstring injury
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway warms up before an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

AP

AP

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway warms up before an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (AP)
By MARK LONG – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway left Saturday's game against No. 2 Georgia with an apparent hamstring injury.

Replays showed Lagway grabbing his left hamstring during a 3-yard run in the second quarter. He was carted off the field to a loud ovation and with the Gators leading 10-3 in rivalry known as “The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”

Starting quarterback Graham Mertz is already out for the season with a torn ligament in his left knee, so the Gators had to turn to walk-on Aidan Warner against one of the best defenses in the Southeastern Conference.

Lagway, a highly touted freshman from Texas, completed 2 of 6 passes for 47 yards, including a 43-yarder to Aidan Mizell for a touchdown.

___

