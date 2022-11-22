ajc logo
Florida A&M edges D-II Albany State in OT, 70-65 for 1st win

1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Chatman and Hantz Louis-Jeune each hit two free throws in the final 10 seconds of overtime to allow Florida A&M to hold off upset-minded, Division II Albany State, 70-65 on Monday night to earn its first win in five starts.

Maurice Dickson knocked down a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in overtime to pull the Golden Rams within a point, 66-65, but Louis-Jeune answered by hitting the first of two free throws two seconds later. Chatman added two free throws before Louis-Jeune again hit the first of two with a second left to set the final margin.

Jaylen Bates dunked with 2:10 left in regulation to put the Rattlers in front, 59-57, but Reggie James answered with two free throws to tie the game with 1:55 left and neither team scored again in regulation.

Chatman hit 10 of 11 from the line and paced Florida A&M with 18 points and added nine rebounds. Bates scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Byron Smith contributed 13 points.

Jamir Moore led Albany State with 21 points off the bench and Dickson added 18 points.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

