Florida A&M edges D-II Albany State in OT, 70-65 for 1st win

Maurice Dickson knocked down a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in overtime to pull the Golden Rams within a point, 66-65, but Louis-Jeune answered by hitting the first of two free throws two seconds later. Chatman added two free throws before Louis-Jeune again hit the first of two with a second left to set the final margin.

Jaylen Bates dunked with 2:10 left in regulation to put the Rattlers in front, 59-57, but Reggie James answered with two free throws to tie the game with 1:55 left and neither team scored again in regulation.