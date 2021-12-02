Florida A&M downs D-II level Fort Valley St. 76-63

The Rattlers (2-4) had 12 players score points. FAMU used a late 8-0 first-half run to build a 32-18 lead with 3:18 left before halftime and were up double digits from there.

Davon Cottle, off the bench, and K.J. Doucet each scored 13 points for the Wildcats. Tyler Pendergrass scored 10 off the bench for Fort Valley State.