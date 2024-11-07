Breaking: President-elect Trump names Susie Wiles as chief of staff, first woman in the post
Georgia News

Flooding closes interstate as heavy rains soak southeast Georgia

Officials say a portion of Interstate 16 in southeast Georgia has been closed by flooding as heavy rains have left many streets underwater in the region
1 hour ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Flooding rains Thursday inundated several counties in southeast Georgia, where a portion of Interstate 16 was shut down with westbound lanes covered by water.

Downpours Wednesday and Thursday swamped Bulloch and Screven counties with an estimated 8 to 10 inches (20 to 25 centimeters) of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Several counties were under flash flood warnings from Thursday morning into the evening.

Bulloch County authorities reported dozens of roads underwater. And traffic had to be rerouted off I-16 near Statesboro after all westbound lanes were closed due to flooding, the Georgia Department of Transportation said on its website.

Further east, Savannah got drenched by an estimated 6 to 8 inches (15 to 20 centimeters) of rainfall. Local news outlets showed images of cars stalled in flooded streets with water past their bumpers.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The pounding rains were falling in some Georgia communities that saw river flooding from Tropical Storm Debby in August. Emergency officials in Evans County said in a social media post that the Canoochee River was expected to crest near the same height that triggered flooding of low-lying areas during Debby.

“If you were flooded during Debby there is a good possibility that you will be flooded now,” Evans County Emergency Management posted on Facebook.

