Flooding closes interstate as heavy rains soak southeast Georgia

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Flooding rains Thursday inundated several counties in southeast Georgia, where a portion of Interstate 16 was shut down with westbound lanes covered by water.

Downpours Wednesday and Thursday swamped Bulloch and Screven counties with an estimated 8 to 10 inches (20 to 25 centimeters) of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Several counties were under flash flood warnings from Thursday morning into the evening.

Bulloch County authorities reported dozens of roads underwater. And traffic had to be rerouted off I-16 near Statesboro after all westbound lanes were closed due to flooding, the Georgia Department of Transportation said on its website.