Fletcher's 23 points lead Florida State to first win

Georgia News
50 minutes ago
Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 23 points and Florida State held off a second-half rally by Mercer, defeating the Bears 81-72

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 23 points and Florida State held off a second-half rally by Mercer, defeating the Bears 81-72 on Monday night.

Florida State finally broke into the win column after opening the season with losses to Stetson, Central Florida, Troy and Florida.

Fletcher made 9-of-12 from the floor and hit all three of his 3-point attempts for the Seminoles (1-4). Matthew Cleveland added 18 points and Caleb Mills 12.

Fletcher's layup with 15:49 remaining in the second half gave Florida State a 52-41 lead before Mercer scored the next 12 points to go up by one at 11:23. There were seven lead changes in the next seven minutes before Florida State regained control with a 9-0 run to lead 75-66 in the final minute.

Still, Kamar Robertson hit a pair of free throws and Michael Zanoni nailed a 3-pointer to get the Bears within 75-71 before Mills hit two big free throws for the Seminoles.

Five players scored in double figures for Mercer (2-3), led by Jalyn McCreary with 20 points.

Florida State led 42-34 at halftime.

The Seminoles will stay in-state and play Siena on Thursday in the ESPN Events Invitational in Lake Buena Vista.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

