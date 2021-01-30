Fleming carries Bellarmine past Kennesaw St. 84-79

Pedro Bradshaw had 19 points and eight rebounds for Bellarmine (9-5, 6-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Dylan Penn added 16 points.

Spencer Rodgers had 27 points for the Owls (3-15, 0-10), who have now lost 13 games in a row. Chris Youngblood added 16 points and seven rebounds. Armani Harris had 10 points.