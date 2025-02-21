Flau'Jae Johnson scores 21 as No. 7 LSU cruises past struggling Georgia 79-63

Mia Woolfolk scored 12 points and Asia Avinger 10 for the Bulldogs, who were plagued by 17 turnovers that LSU converted into 20 points.

Mikaylah Williams scored 12 points and Sa'Myah Smith had 11 points and 12 rebounds for LSU.

Takeaways

Georgia: The Bulldogs entered the game with freshmen accounting for 47% of their scoring and that percentage went up at LSU, where freshmen scored 42 of Georgia's points.

LSU: Morrow, who has averaged 18.1 points and 14.4 rebounds this season, sat out after having her foot stepped on last Sunday at Texas. She's sore but coach Kim Mulkey said there was not structural damage and Morrow was not expected to miss more than one game. It was Morrow's first missed game of the season.

Key moment

Johnson's deep 3 as the third quarter expired put LSU up 58-45. Georgia did not threaten after that, falling behind by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Key stat

Even with Morrow out, LSU still grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and finished 21 second-chance points to Georgia's 11.

Up next

Georgia hosts No. 2 Texas on Monday night. LSU plays Sunday at No. 14 Kentucky.

___

