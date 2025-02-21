Georgia News
Georgia News

Flau'Jae Johnson scores 21 as No. 7 LSU cruises past struggling Georgia 79-63

Flau’Jae Johnson hit a trio of 3-pointers — one form nearly 40 feet away — and finished with a 21 points to lead No. 7 LSU past Georgia 79-63
By BRETT MARTEL – Associated Press
23 minutes ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau'Jae Johnson hit a trio of 3-pointers — one from nearly 40 feet away — and finished with a 21 points to lead No. 7 LSU to a 79-63 win over Georgia on Thursday night.

Jersey Wolfenbarger had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Kailyn Gilbert scored 15 points for the Tigers (26-2, 11-2 SEC), who played without All-America power forward Aneesah Morrow but nonetheless bounced back confidently from a loss last Sunday at No. 2 Texas.

Trinity Turner scored a game-high 28 points for Georgia (10-17, 2-11), which lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

Mia Woolfolk scored 12 points and Asia Avinger 10 for the Bulldogs, who were plagued by 17 turnovers that LSU converted into 20 points.

Mikaylah Williams scored 12 points and Sa'Myah Smith had 11 points and 12 rebounds for LSU.

Takeaways

Georgia: The Bulldogs entered the game with freshmen accounting for 47% of their scoring and that percentage went up at LSU, where freshmen scored 42 of Georgia's points.

LSU: Morrow, who has averaged 18.1 points and 14.4 rebounds this season, sat out after having her foot stepped on last Sunday at Texas. She's sore but coach Kim Mulkey said there was not structural damage and Morrow was not expected to miss more than one game. It was Morrow's first missed game of the season.

Key moment

Johnson's deep 3 as the third quarter expired put LSU up 58-45. Georgia did not threaten after that, falling behind by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Key stat

Even with Morrow out, LSU still grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and finished 21 second-chance points to Georgia's 11.

Up next

Georgia hosts No. 2 Texas on Monday night. LSU plays Sunday at No. 14 Kentucky.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

More Stories

Keep Reading

Georgia head coach Mike White (left) and coaching staff react during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Stegeman Coliseum, Wednesday, February 5, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 81-62 over LSU. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia basketball hosts No. 21 Missouri looking to turn momentum

It’s another Top 25 game for Georgia basketball, and one that appears winnable for a Bulldog team trying to stay on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Georgia basketball falls to No. 21 Missouri, suffers third straight SEC loss

Simeon Cottle scores 19 as Kennesaw State defeats Louisiana Tech

The Latest

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Trae Young criticizes 'one-sided' calls, says some referees 'take things personal'

11m ago

Fagbemi scores 19 as Central Arkansas knocks off West Georgia 82-71

1h ago

Paolo Banchero scores 36 points as Magic rally past Hawks 114-108

1h ago

Featured

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shermela Williams faces another round of ethics complaints file by the state's judicial watchdog agency. (Courtesy of Fulton County Government)

Credit: Fulton County government

Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says

Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”

Volunteers searching for missing Lake Oconee boater want ‘to do something good’

Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite

An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.