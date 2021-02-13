Flaherty, Soroka win in salary arbitration, Yarbrough loses

Four players remain scheduled for hearings next week: Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, San Francisco second baseman Donovan Solano and Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson.

All cases are being argued over Zoom this year due to the pandemic rather than in person.

Flaherty, 25, was 4-3 with a 4.91 ERA in nine starts during the shortened season, striking out 49 and walking 16 in 40 1/3 innings.

Soroka, 23, was 0-1 with a 3.95 ERA in three starts. His year ended when he tore his right Achilles tendon while pitching against the New York Mets on Aug. 3. Soroka had surgery four days later and hopes to be ready for opening day.

A 29-year-old left-hander, Yarbrough was 1-4 with a 3.56 ERA in nine starts and two relief appearances, striking out 44 and walking 12 in 55 2/3 innings. He was 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in two postseason starts and five relief appearances, helping the Rays reach the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

