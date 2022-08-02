ajc logo
Flags lowered for Connecticut soldier killed by lightning

Georgia News
15 minutes ago
Flags will be lowered around Connecticut for a soldier killed by lightning while training in Georgia last month

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Flags will be lowered around Connecticut for a soldier killed by lightning while training in Georgia last month.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark of Bolton had served for 22 years on active duty and as a Army reservist. Clark, 41, had deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan as part of a medical unit, the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, which performs emergency surgery and other urgent treatment on wounded soldiers in combat.

On Tuesday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all U.S. and state flags lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise Wednesday and ending at sunset Thursday.

Nine other soldiers were injured by the July 21 lightning strike at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. The Paducah, Kentucky-based medical unit was at Fort Gordon for an annual training exercise.

Calling hours and a funeral service in Clark's honor are scheduled to be held on Wednesday and Thursday in Windsor.

