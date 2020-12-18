FIU goes up against Ga. Southern

STREAK SCORING: Florida International has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 84.3 points while giving up 75.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. Florida International has 42 assists on 86 field goals (48.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Georgia Southern has assists on 29 of 82 field goals (35.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International as a collective unit has made 12.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-best among Division I teams.

