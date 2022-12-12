BreakingNews
DOJ subpoenas Raffensperger’s office as Trump investigation continues
ajc logo
X

Fisk, 1st HBCU gymnastics at NCAA level, heads to Las Vegas

Georgia News
30 minutes ago
The Fisk University women's gymnastics program will debut at the Super 16 invitational on Jan. 6 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Fisk University women's gymnastics program, the first at a Historically Black College and University at the NCAA level, will make its team debut on Jan. 6 at the inaugural “Super 16” in Las Vegas.

The two-day invitational will be held Jan. 6-7 at Orleans Arena. The field includes each of the last three programs to win an NCAA championship: Oklahoma, Michigan and UCLA.

Sunisa Lee, the all-around champion at the 2020 Olympics, will compete along with her teammates at Auburn. Lee, a sophomore, earlier announced it will be her final season with the Tigers. She plans to return to elite competition in the summer of 2023.

Jade Carey, a gold medalist at the 2020 Olympics and 2022 world championships and a sophomore at Oregon State, also will compete.

The Nashville-based Fisk, which launched its program last November, is coached by Corrinne Tarver. She was the first Black gymnast to win an NCAA women's all-around title while at Georgia in 1989.

The event will be divided into four-team sessions, with team, all-around and event champions being awarded in each session.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man found shot in apartment in Doraville’s 1st homicide of 20221h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

GHSA to consider instant replay after latest controversial call in state title game
3h ago

Credit: contributed

Clayton Schools paying outgoing superintendent $200,000-plus in separation
2h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘No one is safe.’ Community shaken after deadly Buckhead stabbing
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘No one is safe.’ Community shaken after deadly Buckhead stabbing
3h ago

Warnock thanks his relieved church: ‘We stuck together’
9h ago
The Latest
Boy, 4, found dead after falling into Georgia river
11m ago
Ridder Time: Falcons bench Mariota in favor of rookie QB
30m ago
Soldier fatally shot at Georgia Army base; suspect arrested
40m ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
20h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top