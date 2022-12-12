Fisk, 1st HBCU gymnastics at NCAA level, heads to Las Vegas

The two-day invitational will be held Jan. 6-7 at Orleans Arena. The field includes each of the last three programs to win an NCAA championship: Oklahoma, Michigan and UCLA.

Sunisa Lee, the all-around champion at the 2020 Olympics, will compete along with her teammates at Auburn. Lee, a sophomore, earlier announced it will be her final season with the Tigers. She plans to return to elite competition in the summer of 2023.