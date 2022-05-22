First responders exposed to substance at crash, hospitalized

ELLIJAY, Ga. (AP) — Seven first responders in northern Georgia were hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown substance while they were at a crash scene, authorities said.
Gilmer County Fire Rescue units were sent to the single-vehicle crash Thursday evening where the responders found a pickup truck that had hit a tree, County Public Safety Director Keith Kucera said Friday in a statement.
The emergency crews treated the two people who were in the truck for trauma-related injuries.
Two sheriff’s deputies and five emergency medical services workers suffered exposure symptoms from an “unknown controlled substance” that was in the vehicle, according to Kucera.
They were taken to hospitals for treatment and have since been released. Kucera said the incident is under investigation.