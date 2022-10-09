ajc logo
X

First lady Jill Biden set to visit Fort Benning this week

Georgia News
9 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to travel to Fort Benning this week to visit with members of the military and their families

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to travel to Fort Benning this week to visit with members of the military and their families, according to the White House.

During her visit on Thursday and Friday to the army post near Columbus, Georgia, and Phenix City, Alabama, she's also set to stop by the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Biden, who was second lady at the time, and then-first lady Michelle Obama launched the “Joining Forces” initiative in 2011 to aid members of the military, veterans and their families with employment support, educational resources and programs for health and wellness.

Biden previously flew into Fort Benning in April 2021 with her husband, President Joe Biden, on a trip marking his first 100 days in office, the newspaper reported. She was in Georgia more recently in July to visit a children's summer program in Athens.

