First lady Jill Biden set to visit Fort Benning this week

During her visit on Thursday and Friday to the army post near Columbus, Georgia, and Phenix City, Alabama, she's also set to stop by the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Biden, who was second lady at the time, and then-first lady Michelle Obama launched the “Joining Forces” initiative in 2011 to aid members of the military, veterans and their families with employment support, educational resources and programs for health and wellness.