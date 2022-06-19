Firework causes small fire at Atlanta stadium

A fire inspector on standby at the stadium during the fireworks show Saturday night noticed some smoke and flames coming from the stadium's roofline and contacted dispatch around 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

Fire trucks arrived within minutes and saw a small amount of smoke and fire along the roof on the north side of the stadium. Firefighters used an aerial ladder and extinguished all visible flames with a single water extinguisher, the release says.