Firework causes small fire at Atlanta stadium

Georgia News
1 hour ago
City fire officials said a firework from a nearby display hit a gutter at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium and caused a small fire

ATLANTA (AP) — A firework from a nearby display hit a gutter at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz stadium and caused a small fire, city fire officials said.

A fire inspector on standby at the stadium during the fireworks show Saturday night noticed some smoke and flames coming from the stadium's roofline and contacted dispatch around 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

Fire trucks arrived within minutes and saw a small amount of smoke and fire along the roof on the north side of the stadium. Firefighters used an aerial ladder and extinguished all visible flames with a single water extinguisher, the release says.

The stadium in downtown Atlanta is home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and MLS's Atlanta United.

