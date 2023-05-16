Firefighter's SUV dragged body of Georgia shooting victim 50 feet, sheriff's report says

“It was an unfortunate accident,” Roundtree told reporters Monday, adding: “The victims had already been pronounced deceased."

Times provided by the sheriff's office in the incident report and a news release indicate the coroner didn't pronounce the victims dead until an hour after the body was dragged.

However, medical personnel who arrived earlier had determined Farrell was dead before the SUV ran over his body, said Lt. Kimberly Lee, a spokeswoman for the sheriff.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen did not immediately return phone and email messages Tuesday from The Associated Press. WRDW-TV said the Augusta Fire Department declined to comment.

The sheriff said more than 150 spent shell casings were recovered at the scene of the shootings, a building used as a clubhouse by the Augusta chapter of the Outcast Motorcycle Club. He said the gunfight also involved a rival club called the Thug Riders.

Members of both groups were among 12 people arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault. Some of the suspects had come to Augusta from as far away as Florida and North Carolina, according the sheriff's office.