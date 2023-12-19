Firefighters rescue a Georgia quarry worker who spent hours trapped and partially buried in gravel

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — A worker at a Georgia rock quarry was rescued Tuesday after spending hours trapped and partially buried in a funnel-shaped hopper filled with gravel.

“He conscious and alert," Lt. Steve Mapes of Paulding County Fire and Rescue told reporters Tuesday afternoon after the worker was pulled free. “He knows what happened. He’s talked to the rescuers. He’s complaining of pain in his back and his legs, and he’s cold.”

The man, whose name was not released, somehow got buried Tuesday morning chest-deep in gravel inside a hopper that's about 30 feet (9 meters) deep, Mapes said. The hoppers act like giant funnels to fill trucks at the quarry in Paulding County northwest of Atlanta.