Firefighters put out flaming breakfast at their own station

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The smoke was coming from inside the fire station.
Firefighters in suburban Atlanta returned from a call Sunday to find their own breakfast was in flames.
The Times of Gainesville reports that a Hall County fire crew accidentally left the stove on when they left the station to respond to a house fire on Sunday morning.
Other firefighters returned to the Flowery Branch station to find smoke and a small fire.
Fire officials say the stove's fire suppression system put out the blaze while firefighters tried to grab a fire extinguisher.
The stove was lightly damaged, while no one was injured.
Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton
