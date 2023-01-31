Firefighters put out flaming breakfast at their own station

BreakingNews
Georgia News
46 minutes ago
The smoke was coming from inside the fire station

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The smoke was coming from inside the fire station.

Firefighters in suburban Atlanta returned from a call Sunday to find their own breakfast was in flames.

The Times of Gainesville reports that a Hall County fire crew accidentally left the stove on when they left the station to respond to a house fire on Sunday morning.

Other firefighters returned to the Flowery Branch station to find smoke and a small fire.

Fire officials say the stove's fire suppression system put out the blaze while firefighters tried to grab a fire extinguisher.

The stove was lightly damaged, while no one was injured.

